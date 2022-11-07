QIB introduces Samsung Wallet to customers – ZAWYA

QIB brings more mobile payment choices to its customers by introducing Samsung Wallet to tap and pay on the go using Samsung devices

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced today the launch of Samsung Wallet, a secure and easy-to-use mobile payment service for all QIB Debit, Credit and Prepaid cardholders owning Samsung devices.

Samsung Wallet is a robust mobile payment platform that supports the shift towards digital wallets and provides a secure e-payments avenue around the world. Samsung Wallet works at any store in Qatar and abroad accepting contactless payments. Customers can also pay fast in their apps and online by simply selecting Samsung Wallet at checkout without the need to enter the credit card details every time.

Enrolment to the Samsung wallet is instant and requires a few simple steps. Customers also need to turn on the NFC functionality on their phone or Samsung watch to enable contactless payments. They can add up to 10 payment cards including Credit, Prepaid and Debit cards to their Samsung Wallet. As the full card number is not stored on the mobile device, paying with the Samsung Wallet is a highly secured mode of payment.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to introduce a secure and convenient mobile payment solution that enables customers to turn their devices into digital wallets. Samsung Wallet is the latest addition to the host of our mobile payment solutions and an important step towards the evolution of payment options, contributing to Qatar’s efforts to achieve a cashless society, and offering our customers more convenience when shopping or dining. As smartphones and smart watches are quickly replacing cards, we are excited to now offer our customers the choice of using Samsung Wallet for making online payments and wherever contactless payment is accepted”.

To use the Samsung Wallet on mobile phones and smart watches all devices must be updated to Android 9 or higher.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-SamsungWallet.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.

source