The interview with NFT artist Paola Pinna – The Cryptonomist

Paola Pinna: an interview with the NFT artist in the metaverse of The Nemesis
Paola Pinna: an interview with the NFT artist in the metaverse of The Nemesis
The tax treatment of crypto mining according to the Italian Internal Revenue Service
What Are Stablecoins?
By Amelia Tomasicchio – 6 Nov 2022
As previously announced, The Cryptonomist and The Nemesis have solidified their partnership with the launch of the first talk show in the metaverse.
Arriving at the third episode, today’s interview is with NFT artist Paola Pinna.
Summary
The Nemesis was already partnering with The Cryptonomist for several events and interviews held in virtual mode, and will now host this innovative initiative in its metaverse.
The Talk show will cover a variety of topics ranging from crypto to digital art to the world of NFTs. Each week there will be guests in the virtual living room ready to discuss the latest news in this field.
With the realization of this innovative project, The Cryptonomist and The Nemesis lay the foundation for what may be the future of communication and edutainment, confirming once again that they are forerunners in the field.
A 3D digital artist, Paola Pinna was born in Cagliari, Sardinia. After completing her studies in Fine Art Digital at Camberwell College of Arts in London, she returned to Italy where she has been working as an artist, exhibiting both online and globally. Paola has also been part of the crypto art world since early 2021.
Since 2020 she has also been involved in creative commercial projects, collaborating with brands such as Vogue, Warner Bros Music, Adidas and many more.
Paola’s work explores what it means to be human today, focusing on different aspects of the relationship between humans and technology, showing a fascination with new ways of conceiving life, spirituality, the metaverse, and identity in the age of technological progress.
Paola has exhibited all over the world, stretching from Los Angeles to Dusseldorf, including Milan, London, New York, and Austin.
Watch the video here:
As expert in digital marketing, Amelia began working in the fintech sector in 2014 after writing her thesis on Bitcoin technology. Previously author for several international crypto-related magazines and CMO at Eidoo. She is now the co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Cryptonomist. She is also a marketing teacher at Digital Coach in Milan and she is writing a book about NFTs for the Italian publishing house Mondadori, while she is also helping artists and company to entering in the sector.
