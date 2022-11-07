Resident Evil Village Has Launched On Apple MacOS – Press Start Australia

Another platform for Lady D!

It’s been a long while since we got a big AAA game on Apple MacOS, but Resident Evil Village is kicking off what Apple promises will be a return to AAA games on Apple Silicon devices. You can grab the game right here on the Mac App Store for $62.99

As of right now, you can now play Resident Evil Village on Mac devices with Apple Silicon including the below devices:

It’s also been confirmed that the Winters Expansion DLC will release on Apple at a later date. In terms of other AAA games you can expect to see on Apple, it’s also been confirmed that No Man’s Sky will also come to Apple devices.

Early reports suggest that the game runs brilliantly on MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip and also decently on the MacBook Air.

Get the latest bargains and competitions direct to your inbox

You’re now in the loop</span

Get the latest bargains and competitions direct to your inbox

You’re now in the loop</span

Get the latest bargains and competitions direct to your inbox

You’re now in the loop</span

source