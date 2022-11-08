Instagram testing latest feature to ruin your experience (yes, it’s an outage) [U: Fixed] – 9to5Mac

September 22
Update: An hour after the outage started, Instagram says it fixed the issue.
Instagram is currently down, according to Twitter users. This information was also confirmed by 9to5Mac‘s staff. The Meta-owned platform is currently facing an outage as users around the world complain about the feed not working, problems with checking DMs, and more.
As reported by a number of users on Twitter and also corroborated by DownDetector, Instagram went down at around 9:32 a.m. PT and is still facing an outage. The reasons for the outage at this point are unclear, but DownDetector also suggests that the platform has been working to fix these issues.
While some users are just experiencing slowdowns with the Instagram app, others can’t even log in to the app. Some Instagram users are also unable to load new posts in their feed, open Stories, or receive and send direct messages.
Other signs Instagram is down:
Have you experienced any issues with Instagram today? Let us know in the comments section below. We’ll update the story once the company makes a statement or it starts working again.
Read more:
And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/2Av4sC4C5B
— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022
