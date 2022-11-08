Deals: Amazon Takes $150 Off M2 MacBook Air Models With the Return of All-Time Low Prices – MacRumors

Amazon today has all-time low prices on Apple’s 2022 M2 MacBook Air, starting at $1,049.00 for the 256GB model. This one is available in Silver and Space Gray, and both are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

Apple launched the redesigned MacBook Air this past July, and it comes with the new M2 chip, a 13.6-inch LCD display, MagSafe, and an entirely new design. For the 256GB model, Midnight and Starlight colors are available at $1,099.00, which is a decent second-best option as well.

Additionally, you can get the 512GB M2 MacBook Air at a discount, available for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in all colors except Space Gray, and it’s another record low price on the 2022 MacBook Air.

