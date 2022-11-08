Even Some Tesla Fans Are Scared of the Latest FSD Update's Mistakes – Jalopnik

This week, the latest update to Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software began rolling out to beta testers (read: possibly any Tesla vehicle ). Like many Tesla software releases, this one appears to be an improvement in some ways, but a downgrade in others.

The odd tidbit with 10.69.2, however, is that reports vary widely as to what was improved, and what seems to have been made worse. The latest FSD navigates u nprotected left turns better, unless it doesn’t ; human-driver interventions are down, unless they’re up; the new version is more cautious, unless it isn’t. Social media impressions seem to be split right down the middle.

Videos of cars running the new software are beginning to surface, where we can see for ourselves those pesky unprotected left turns. The video above, despite the driver’s claim that FSD “Saves My Bacon,” shows the car attempting to drive directly in front of oncoming traffic. This is generally frowned upon.

Other clips have made their way to Twitter, showing off more triumphs and terrors of the latest beta. At its best, the software looks almost human:

And at its worst, it tries to go careening onto busy roads without heeding stop signs :

Some testers are claiming the software is approaching perfection, with complete end-to-end competency in operation:

While others (correctly) claim that’s ludicrous, and that you should not trust this software with the life of an infant child:

Even Tesla owners who describe themselves as long on the company, or bullish in their investment in it, see the new software as a downgrade. If I’ve learned one thing from Arctic Monkeys’ 2018 release Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, it’s that when your most rabid fans start to sour on your new releases, it’s generally a bad sign.

Elon Musk still claims that Teslas will be entirely self-driving this year, despite seemingly zero evidence to support that claim . As always, Tesla beta testers should remain alert at all times when auditing the new software. And please, for the love of god, do not use the FSD beta to ship your infant child around.

