Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day – MarketWatch

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +2.93% advanced 2.93% to $227.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +0.96% rising 0.96% to 3,806.80 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.31% rising 1.31% to 32,827.00. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $121.80 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.39% rose 0.39% to $138.92, Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +2.21% rose 2.21% to $88.49, and SAP SE ADR SAP, +1.61% rose 1.61% to $97.57. Trading volume (32.8 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 29.7 M.

