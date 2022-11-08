How to use Siren on your Apple Watch Ultra – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Ultra brought tons of new features and specs to the Apple lineup, including a brand-new safety feature for adventurous users. Find out what Siren does and how to use it in an emergency.

To use the Siren on your Apple Watch Ultra, press and hold the device's Action Button, then slide the Siren icon from left to right.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the company’s first attempt at a rugged device built for the outdoors. As such, Apple included a number of extra tools for wilderness enthusiasts. Among these niche features, is Apple’s Siren; an 86-decibel call for assistance. Siren’s purpose is to help users broadcast their location in the case of an emergency.

When Siren is activated, the Apple Watch Ultra emits a unique, continuous siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away. The high-pitched siren starts in a distress pattern before switching to a globally recognizes SOS pattern. It then continues to play until it is manually stopped or the device runs out of battery.

Fingers crossed you will never need to use the Siren on your Apple Watch Ultra. However, if the need arises, activating this safety feature is very easy. In fact, there are actually three ways to do so.

The quickest way to activate your Siren is with the Ultra’s orange Action Button.

You can also use the traditional Apple Watch side button to activate your Siren.

Finally, you can also activate Siren via the Siren app.

Emergency SOS is available on many Apple Watch models but the feature is not the same as Siren. When a user initiates Emergency SOS, their Apple Watch automatically calls and shares the device’s location with local emergency services. Siren does not contact emergency services but instead emits a loud distress noise.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the only Apple Watch to offer Siren. The device boasts an additional speaker to facilitate the volume of this safety feature.

