Zoom Announces Its Video Conferencing App Is Coming To Tesla Vehicles – Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Zoom Video C – Benzinga

Tesla Inc TSLA vehicles often receive software updates with security enhancements such as sentry mode that will record while you're away, or dog mode, which can keep your pets safe when they are alone in the car.

The cars also receive fun updates such as new video games or the app for Netflix Inc NFLX.

Now a new app is coming that will allow you to attend your business meetings from your electric vehicle.

Today, Drive Tesla Canada shared that Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM announced its video conferencing app will soon be coming to Tesla vehicles.

Earlier this year, Tesla showed a video preview of its new Version 11 software that's now running on customer vehicles and in that preview, fans spotted what appeared to be the Zoom logo in the teaser.

Yeah, definitely a future feature

No specifics were given as to when the feature would be available.

