Nothing Phone (1) sale is back; Check latest prices, offers to grab this deal – HT Tech

Since the launch of this new Nothing Phone (1) last month, it has seen several sale dates. But most of the time, it went out of stock. Now after a period of non-availability, Nothing Phone (1) is finally back in stock on Flipkart! The smartphone brings some unique features including the Glymph-interface design on a transparent back. However, you should know that Nothing recently announced a price hike for this smartphone. Still, you can get an interesting deal on Flipkart packed with discounts, bank offers and exchange deals. If you are looking forward to buying this latest Android flagship of Nothing with bold design, then check out the prices and offers on Nothing Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (1) is exclusively available in India through Flipkart. You can select from three storage options including 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs. 33,999, an 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage which is priced at Rs. Rs. 36,999 and a higher 12GB RAM option with 256GB storage variant. It is available in Black and White colours.

On the standard variant, Flipkart is offering Rs. 1000 discount on HDFC bank Credit Card and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 17,000 off while exchanging your old smartphone.

Apart from the much-hyped feature of its LED light at the back, it comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a mid-range chipset of 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ which delivers satisfactory performance. For photography, it brings a dual-camera setup of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens.

So, if you have made up your mind to buy Nothing Phone (1), then you should hurry! Considering the previous sales and its lack of availability, no one knows how long Nothing Phone (1) will stay in stock.

