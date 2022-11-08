Need help during medicare open enrollment? – Islands' Sounder

Confused by the ads on TV and the information you get in the mail or from your friends and neighbors? You can join one of SHIBA’s drop-in enrollment sessions on Monday afternoons between 1 and 4 in the Orcas Library’s Community Room through December 5.

Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteers will be available to give you free, unbiased information about the choices you have. They can also help you figure out if your current drug plan will still be the right one for next year.

If you would prefer an individual counseling session, counselors are available Monday through Friday for in-person, Zoom or phone counseling sessions. To schedule an appointment, email OrcasShiba@yahoo.com or call 360-376-5892.

Our volunteers are trained and overseen by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner to provide free, unbiased and confidential counseling assistance in San Juan County. In San Juan County SHIBA is sponsored by the Inter Island Healthcare Foundation.

