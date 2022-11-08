Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reaffirms Dogecoin 'Has Potential as a Currency' as Twitter Deal Is Put on Hold – Featured Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms
Tesla and Spacex CEO Elon Musk says that dogecoin has potential as a currency. However, his Twitter buyout deal has been put on hold “pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made another bullish statement about the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE) despite massive sell-offs across the crypto market.
Musk affirmed that dogecoin “has potential as a currency.” His tweet was in response to a comment by dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who said that the reason he likes the meme cryptocurrency is because “it knows it is stupid.”
The Tesla CEO’s tweet reiterated his earlier statement that DOGE is the best crypto for transactions. In contrast, he said bitcoin is better suited as a store of value. Musk, who is known in the crypto community as the Dogefather, also said that dogecoin is “the people’s crypto.”
A longtime supporter of DOGE, Musk tweeted in April 2019: “Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool.” The Tesla boss also revealed that he personally owns dogecoin in addition to bitcoin and ether.
The Tesla boss has offered to buy Twitter for about $44 billion, which the social media company accepted. Since then, he has been discussing various ways to improve the platform.
However, Musk announced Friday that his Twitter buyout deal has now been put on hold, tweeting:
Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users
Nonetheless, he added that he is “Still committed to [the] acquisition.”
One of the biggest problems he’s trying to solve concerns cryptocurrency spam bots. Musk called it the “single most annoying problem on Twitter.” Shark Tank star and the owner of the NBA team Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, has suggested using dogecoin as a solution to solve the Twitter spambot problem. Musk responded by saying it is “not a bad idea.” He also indicated that dogecoin might be accepted for the Twitter Blue service.
What do you think about Elon Musk’s dogecoin comment and his Twitter deal being put on hold? Let us know in the comments section below.
A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.
Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.
Draft Law Regulating Aspects of Crypto Taxation Submitted to Russian Parliament
A bill updating Russia’s tax law to incorporate provisions pertaining to cryptocurrencies has been filed with the State Duma, the lower house of parliament. The legislation is tailored to regulate the taxation of sales and profits in the country’s market … read more.
Following a Brief Fee Spike, Gas Prices to Move Ethereum Drop 76% in 12 Days
Transaction fees on the Ethereum network are dropping again after average fees saw a brief spike on April 5 jumping to $43 per transfer. 12 days later, average ether fees are close to dropping below $10 per transaction and median-sized … read more.
Check all the news here
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reaffirms Dogecoin 'Has Potential as a Currency' as Twitter Deal Is Put on Hold – Featured Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News
by Kevin Helms