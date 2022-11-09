GMC Sells Out Reservations for Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 Within Minutes – MotorTrend

Buzz over the new family of GMC Hummer electric vehicles has translated into orders. Lots of them. Enough orders, in fact, to sell out the initial batch of limited-run Edition 1 models and start a waiting list.

General Motors has brought back the Hummer name, creating a sub-brand under the GMC banner. The line kicks off with the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck that goes on sale this fall. The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, meanwhile, is due early in 2023.

In both cases, GM is kicking off production with a limited-run trim known as the Edition 1. Likewise, both the Hummer EV Edition 1 truck and SUV sold out about 10 minutes after the models’ order books opened up (October 20, 2020, for the pickup, and April 3, 2021, for the SUV). “Sold out”, in this case, means enough people went on the Hummer EV website and reserved a truck or SUV with a $100 refundable deposit.

We’d love to tell you just how many Edition 1 pickups and SUVs GM plans to build, but we weren’t able to get the automaker to disclose such a figure. However, the company did share that if a customer ordering an Edition 1 does not get picked for one of the limited-edition models, then they’re reservation will transfer to another Hummer EV trim. All Hummer EVs will be assembled at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that has been retooled and renamed Factory Zero because it is now dedicated exclusively to making electric vehicles.

The 2022 GMC Hummer Edition 1 EV pickup wears a $112,595 cost of entry and comes fully loaded with a 1,000-hp three-motor electric powertrain, a removable roof, and special badging. The top trim Hummer EV3X follows a year later, in fall 2022, with a $99,995 starting price. You can also continue to get an Edition 1 for the 2023 model year.

Meanwhile, the Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 is a 2024 model only and sports a starting price of $105,595.

