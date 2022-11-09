Web3 News: NFT Resale Royalties Trend Optional as Crypto Winter Endures – Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.

A series that takes data-driven approach to tell fascinating, in-depth stories about how policy choices have affected business, politics and people’s lives throughout history.

Mexico to Nominate Banxico’s Esquivel for IDB Job Instead of Barcena

NJ County Seeks Investigation After Dominion Scan Malfunction

Poland Extends Pause in Rate Hikes After Slowdown Hits Economy

Fed’s Barkin Vows No Backing Off to Get Inflation Under 2%

UK’s Hunt Considers Making More Britons Pay Top Income Tax Rate

Hungary Moves to Shield Budget From Mounting Central Bank Losses

Paris, London Commuters to Be Hit by Strike Chaos Thursday

Twitter Quickly Scraps ‘Official’ Badges for High-Profile Users

Sony’s God of War Ragnarok Is Set to Jump-Start Slow Year for Hits

IBM Held Talks With Biden Administration on Quantum Controls

Russian Energy Cuts to Cost Tiny Moldova More Than $1 Billion

UK Lawmakers Pick Former Minister Baldwin to Head Treasury Panel

New Zealand Homebuyers in Denial as Beach Allure Beats Rising Oceans

Goldman Names About 80 New Partners in Biggest Class Under Solomon

Sotheby’s Offering a Hermes Kelly Bag for More than $500,000

Nets Make Jacque Vaughn Coach, Decide Against Udoka Pursuit

Republicans Misjudged the Power of Abortion Rights

Trumpism Is a Dish Republicans Can Serve Without Trump

KKR and GIP Nab a $16 Billion Telecom Consolation Prize

Big Tech Braces for GOP Investigations Over Censorship

A Wageflation Hangover Is Coming for European Companies

The Soccer-Inspired Sport Drawing Beckham, Messi and Neymar

Record Number of Female Governors Elected in US as Gender Gap Narrows

Anglo Is Denying Justice to Zambia Lead Victims, UN Agency Says

Germany Risks Missing Hydrogen Targets on Muddled EU Strategy

Kerry Says Republican Gains Won’t Stop Flow of Green Investment

Bedrock, USA: Why School Boards Had the Toughest Political Races

At COP27, Building Emissions Loom Larger

One of World’s Priciest Cities Turbocharges Affordable Housing

Artists Adapt as NFT Resale Royalties Trend Optional

Explainer: How Binance and FTX Sent Shockwaves Through the Crypto World

Coinbase CEO Says Trading Activity Rising, No Plan to Buy FTX US

source