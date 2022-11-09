Web3 News: NFT Resale Royalties Trend Optional as Crypto Winter Endures – Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.
Mexico to Nominate Banxico’s Esquivel for IDB Job Instead of Barcena
NJ County Seeks Investigation After Dominion Scan Malfunction
Poland Extends Pause in Rate Hikes After Slowdown Hits Economy
Fed’s Barkin Vows No Backing Off to Get Inflation Under 2%
UK’s Hunt Considers Making More Britons Pay Top Income Tax Rate
Hungary Moves to Shield Budget From Mounting Central Bank Losses
Paris, London Commuters to Be Hit by Strike Chaos Thursday
Twitter Quickly Scraps ‘Official’ Badges for High-Profile Users
Sony’s God of War Ragnarok Is Set to Jump-Start Slow Year for Hits
IBM Held Talks With Biden Administration on Quantum Controls
Russian Energy Cuts to Cost Tiny Moldova More Than $1 Billion
UK Lawmakers Pick Former Minister Baldwin to Head Treasury Panel
New Zealand Homebuyers in Denial as Beach Allure Beats Rising Oceans
Goldman Names About 80 New Partners in Biggest Class Under Solomon
Sotheby’s Offering a Hermes Kelly Bag for More than $500,000
Nets Make Jacque Vaughn Coach, Decide Against Udoka Pursuit
Republicans Misjudged the Power of Abortion Rights
Trumpism Is a Dish Republicans Can Serve Without Trump
KKR and GIP Nab a $16 Billion Telecom Consolation Prize
Big Tech Braces for GOP Investigations Over Censorship
A Wageflation Hangover Is Coming for European Companies
The Soccer-Inspired Sport Drawing Beckham, Messi and Neymar
Record Number of Female Governors Elected in US as Gender Gap Narrows
Anglo Is Denying Justice to Zambia Lead Victims, UN Agency Says
Germany Risks Missing Hydrogen Targets on Muddled EU Strategy
Kerry Says Republican Gains Won’t Stop Flow of Green Investment
Bedrock, USA: Why School Boards Had the Toughest Political Races
At COP27, Building Emissions Loom Larger
One of World’s Priciest Cities Turbocharges Affordable Housing
Artists Adapt as NFT Resale Royalties Trend Optional
Explainer: How Binance and FTX Sent Shockwaves Through the Crypto World
Coinbase CEO Says Trading Activity Rising, No Plan to Buy FTX US
