Oppo Reno8 Series Will Get Android 13 Update Tomorrow, See if You Should Update – TelecomTalk



Back in August 2022, Oppo introduced the ColorOS 13 skin, which is based on the newest version of Android. This was followed by the company starting to seed the beta version of the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G, and Oppo K10 5G will now receive the ColorOS 13 Stable based on Android 13 in November 2022 in India, according to a roadmap released by the firm.

Beginning on November 8, 2022, in India, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G will be the first gadget to support ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. It will be available starting on November 18, 2022, for the Oppo K10 5G and the regular Oppo Reno8 5G.

On the aforementioned dates in November, Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno8 5G, and the Oppo K10 5G will all receive the Oppo ColorOS 13 Stable based on Android 13. Please take note that these are the device release dates for India. When the update is released, if your device is eligible, you will get an OTA update notification. Prior to installing the update, make sure your phone is at least 60% charged and has more than 5GB of internal storage.

The Aquamorphic design philosophy, Quantum Animation Engine, redesigned icons, customisable icons, an Always-on Display music widget, updates for ride-sharing and delivery services, Bitmoji integration on AOD, a redesigned control centre, improved privacy and security features, and longer battery life are just a few of the features that the ColorOS 13 brings.

Oppo should have fixed the flaws in the beta version, as this is a stable upgrade. However, moving from Android 12 to Android 13 is a significant improvement. Users have sometimes reported poor performance or higher power consumption after significant OS upgrades like this with other brands. Therefore, it would be wise to hold off on updating until the firmware reviews are published. You will also need to take a complete backup of the device because all of your data will be erased.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

You are wrong max. Check ss from My phone below. Actually this option will only be available to those getting…

Update to IOS 16.2 Public Beta 2. Which launched today. Shows like this for me! I also have an E-sim

Vi rolled out 5G in Delhi? Is there news for this?

This is only a start of the downfall… Unless VI acts fast subscribers and revenue will start taking a big…

I think vi end is soon in pune vi b3 is now showing 5mhz from 10mhz for most of the…

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_2” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source