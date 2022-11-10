Crypto Prices This Week: Market Cap Stays above $1 Trillion, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SHIB, AR – Blockchain News

The cryptocurrency market has posted a bullish performance, marking a good beginning this week. The market started to rally above the trillion-dollar mark towards the end of last month as the appeal for riskier assets increased amid the current bearish macroeconomic environment.



On Monday 02:46 am EAT (East African Time), the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies was $1.08 trillion, down 2.63% in the last 24 hours. The overall volume of the crypto market during the last 24 hours reached $64.26 billion, a 41.82% fall, according to data platform Coingeko.

With the new month remaining bullish for the landscape, here is a look at five cryptocurrencies investors should watch out for this week.

Bitcoin has maintained its good performance and was trading higher at $21,251.06 after losing 0.31% of its value over the past 24 hours. The flagship cryptocurrency hit a seven-week high on Saturday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs report in October showed that the labour market remains surprisingly strong, even as the Feds pushes to cool down the economy.



The Altcoin market also continues to see similar bullishness. Ethereum’s price was down 3.26% compared to the prior week at $1,576, but the crypto’s performance has remained among the best this week. The token took advantage of the crypto market’s late push in October, surging all the way to $1,655 and trying to move closer to its $1,700 target. In a span of two weeks, ETH managed to rise by 30%, but the impacts of the Federal Reserve’s 75 basis point interest rate hike caught up with it and made it drop all the way down to $1,500 once again.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1243, down 3.17% in the last 24 hours but has gained 96.41% in the last 30 days. Elon Musk’s recently completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last week triggered the crypto’s bullishness.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has also been doing well, with a 25% increase in the past two weeks, though showing consolidation in the past 24 hours, indicating a 2% decline. A lot of the growth that the two meme coins posted is because of the attention it got from Elon Musk buying Twitter. The wild thought that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu could be used on Twitter created massive buying pressure.

Arweave (AR) is also among the most profitable since last week and continues to do well currently. Its current uptake is associated with Meta as the tech firm is undertaking a massive Instagram revolution, requiring third-party crypto projects’ involvement in infrastructure solutions.

Subscribe now and get exclusive news, interviews and stories.

With blockchain, we will put an end to the monopoly of government-issued currencies, as suggested in the title of Hayek’s work – “Denationalization of Money.” Blockchain will simplify the set of concepts revolving around financial services and the complexity of the IT systems. With blockchain, we will have a cryptocurrency that is more stable and safer than any currency that has ever existed before it. This will bring about true “monetary and financial freedom.” (Read More)

– Kun Hu (CEO of Worldmoney)

Subscribe today and get the latest news, exclusive interviews and analyses.

Copyright © 2022 Blockchain News. All Rights Reserved.

We use cookies to improve your user experience and our services. By clicking “Accept” or continuing to use our site, you agree to the terms of our Privacy Policy.

source