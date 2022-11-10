First Look At “Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again” Disney+ Original Film – What's On Disney Plus

Home Latest News First Look At “Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again” Disney+ Original...

By
Bill Taylor
Disney has announced the next instalment in the “Night At The Museum” franchise is coming to Disney+ this holiday season, which is a new animated film called, “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again”.
In “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again,” Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.
Disney has released the first look at this new animated film:
The film was originally announced during the Disney Investor Day in 2020.
“Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again” is coming to Disney+ on December 9th 2022.

Bill Taylor
The youngest in team, he is responsible for reporting all the rumors and leaks related to gadgets and software. Other than spreading rumors, Bill also likes to write about social networking and cyber security.

