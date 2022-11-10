Apple Watch Series 8: Powerful, But There’s A Catch, Insider Claims – Forbes

Apple Watch Series 3. Is it about to be retired?

A new comment from a deeply reliable analyst suggests that the next Apple Watch will have an operating system so advanced that it will see a favorite Watch finally be discontinued.

Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities has tweeted that the next watchOS will be demanding. So much so that Apple Watch Series 3—which has been part of the Apple Watch range since its launch in September 2017—may finally be retired. Which is a sting in the tail.

If so, it won’t be because it doesn’t look modern enough to fit with the rest of the Watches, if Kuo is right. Instead, it’ll be simply because the watchOS has greater power requirements than the Apple Watch Series 3 can manage.

Apple Watch Series 3 is the most affordable smartwatch from Apple and while it isn’t a patch on the others in the current range in terms of power and features, it has been a consistently popular device.

While there will be those who will miss Series 3, it’s surely a positive sign: if the watchOS needs more computing power than Series 3 can provide, then the next Apple Watch could have quite an upgrade.

Since the most recent release, Series 7, focused heavily on the updated design, it seems likely we can expect an emphasis on new features, perhaps with new sensors, in Series 8.

And it begs the question, what will this year’s Apple Watch range look like? If there’s no Series 3, what will be the cheapest Watch?

We’re expecting three new Watches this year, if the reports prove true. That means a Series 8, a new ruggedized Watch suitable for extreme sports plus a new version of the Apple Watch SE.

So, the new SE could be the affordable Watch, right? Well, that’s possible, but I’d be surprised if the price dropped to match the Series 3, priced from $199. The current SE costs $279 and up.

I wonder if Apple will choose to call the new SE something like SE 2, and keep the original SE in the range at a lower price? It has many advantages over Series 3, such as a much more modern design, resembling the Series 4, 5 and 6 Watches. And if it were priced as low as Series 3, would be amazing value.

That said, it would mean four distinct Apple Watch generations on sale at the same time, which hasn’t happened before.

Either way, it seems likely that these are the last months of the Series 3 are upon us.

source