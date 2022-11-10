Is Alaska Daily on Hulu? (Where to stream) – Hidden Remote

ALASKA DAILY – ÒItÕs Not PersonalÓ Ð Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in GloriaÕs case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. When Austin learns about a political candidateÕs murky financial ties, Stanley must decide if they can publish with the newspaperÕs owner having endorsed the candidate on a new episode of ÒAlaska Daily,Ó THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Darko Sikman) HILARY SWANK

Fall TV is the best time of year for fans as the broadcast networks add so many new shows to their schedules, as well as returning favorites. A fresh series, Alaska Daily, on ABC is definitely one you’ll want to check out if you haven’t already!

The show stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Roz Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park, and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.

Tom McCarthy serves as creator and executive producer on the series. Showrunner Peter Elkoff also takes on EP duties alongside actress Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins, and Ryan Binkley.

While the drama airs on ABC, you might not be able to watch it live. So is the show released anywhere online?

Alaska Daily is streaming online! Right now, you can watch the series on Hulu. New episodes air Thursday nights on ABC, and are then added to Hulu the next day they air. That means installments are released on the streaming service on Fridays.

The show centers around Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace. She joins a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

At her new job, she works with another colleague at the newspaper, Roz Friendly, to complete and release reports on the missing and murdered Indigenous persons crisis in the state of Alaska.

