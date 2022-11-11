iOS 16 release date: When does iOS 16 come out? – 9to5Mac

August 18

The next major update for iPhone is iOS 16 and it comes with a ton of new features and changes like Lock Screen customization, valuable updates to Messages, Mail, and Photos, the ability to use iPhone as your Mac webcam, and much more. Now that we’re nearing the end of beta testing, here’s when to expect the official iOS 16 release date.

Update 9/12 10:00 am PT: iOS 16 is now available for all users. Head to Settings > General > Software Update to check if it’s showing on your iPhone.



Apple launched the iOS 16 developer beta after the WWDC keynote in June and released the first public beta on July 11.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen the official public release as soon as one day after the fall iPhone event but it normally comes about a week afterward.

iOS 16 includes big iPhone upgrades and changes for with a customizable Lock Screen, new notifications, undo and editing for Messages, Shared iCloud Photo Library, and much more.

If you’re not a developer and you don’t want to wait until September to try out iOS 16, anyone can install the public beta for free. Follow along here for a step-by-step guide.

Update 9/7: Apple has shared at its iPhone 14 event that iOS 16 will launch for everyone on September 12.

Apple has historically launched the new iOS release about a week after its September event in previous years. However, it shook things up in 2020 by officially launching iOS 14 just one day after its Time Flies event. But for iOS 15, Apple returned to the week later approach.

Past iOS release dates:

Per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the latest expectation is Apple holding its iPhone 14 event on September 7.

That would mean the earliest iOS 16 release on September 8 or a more likely scenario a week after the iPhone 14 event in the September 11-16 timeframe.

