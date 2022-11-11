BudBlockz NFT Collection Has Better Utility Than CryptoPunks – Crypto Mode

The NFTs market has been growing significantly since 2021, exceeding sales of over $41 billion. CryptoPunks is one of the most popular NFT projects that began its collection in 2017. On the other hand, BudBlockz is a still-emerging crypto ecosystem planning to release its limited NFT collection of 10,000 Ganja Guruz NFTs. Read on to find out why BudBlockz’s NFT collection has better utility than many of the most popular NFT projects.

BudBlockz is the first decentralized platform developed for cannabis consumers and investors to access the global cannabis markets securely. Cannabis is a fast-growing industry forecasted to reach more than $175 billion by the end of the decade.

$BLUNT, BudBlockz’s native token, is currently in the presale stage. So far, the demand has noticeably increased as, in the private sale stage, all the allocated 26 million tokens were sold, and over 52 million of the total $BLUNT tokens have already been purchased.

Although the BudBlockz NFT collection has yet to be released, it has a huge potential to become a serious contender among other NFT projects in the crypto market. Perhaps one of the main benefits is for investors, as buying NFTs will grant them fractional ownership in cannabis businesses worldwide. As the global marijuana industry grows, NFT owners can directly contribute and reap the financial benefits thanks to legalization.

Apart from this, the Ganja Guruz collection offers exclusive perks and discounts for the holders. For example, the owner automatically becomes a member of all BudBlockz dispensaries worldwide, so they receive discount codes on cannabis products.

The CryptoPunks NFT collection was launched in 2017 on the Ethereum blockchain, and it is one of the oldest and most well-known projects in the NFT space. Moreover, the CryptoPunks NFT project can be considered the most expensive NFT project ever released.

The Alien Punks, the most valuable piece of its collection, has been sold for more than $8 million at an auction. The most expensive NFT in the CryptoPunk collection cost about $532 million.

In 2021, Beeple sold its NFT collection for $69 million within 24 hours, and two CryptoPunks NFTs sold for approximately $7.5 million each. Since then, thanks to numerous celebrities involved, including Heidi Klum, Serena Williams, and Jay-Z, the CryptoPunks collection has remained in the headlines.

The value of the CryptoPunks NFTs collection may stem from its fame, because it was one of the first NFTs and has a limited edition of only 10,000. It might help to maintain the value of the project, but there is always the high possibility that its fame can diminish, especially when new NFT projects start to dominate the media.

The popularity of the BudBlockz ecosystem keeps increasing, and its NFT collection will likely be sold at a fast pace. Compared to CryptoPunks, Ganja Guruz owners will receive membership in all its dispensaries, discounts in the store, and other financial advantages.

