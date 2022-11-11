Apple users in India to get 5G from next week – News Today

News Today | First with the news

News Today | First with the news

Tech giant Apple will roll out the much-awaited software upgrades for 5G network in India for its users from next week. The service will be made available as Apple pushes out its iOS 16 Beta software update.India announced the launch of 5G services on October 1. Airtel and Reliance Jio customers on any of the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models can use Apple’s Beta Software Program to experience 5G service.The Apple Beta Software Program is open to anyone with a valid Apple ID who accepts the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the sign-up process. The Apple Beta Software Program also lets users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes more widely available.The users are invited to provide feedback to Apple on quality and usability, which helps Apple identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better.To access the Apple Beta Software Program, iPhone users can simply enrol in their device to access the latest public betas, as well as subsequent updates, including the 5G beta which will be available to Airtel and Jio customers from next week.

source