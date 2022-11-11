iPhone 14 at just 62050 on Amazon! Save 17050 with this offer – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Although the iPhone 14 was launched recently, it is already available with a discount right now! Apple took the wraps off its latest flagship, the iPhone 14 series at the “Far out” event held at the Steve Jobs Theater on September 7 where it announced four iPhone models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although the iPhone 14 Pro variants carry all the fancy features such as the new Dynamic Island notch, the iPhone 14 is also an excellent piece of hardware which combines the best Apple has to offer at a not-so-hefty price.

With this Amazon offer, it can be yours at an even cheaper rate. Check out offer details below.

The iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon. However, you can get it with a huge discount right now. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 17050 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 if you trade-in your old iPhone. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get Rs. 17050 off on the price of the iPhone 14 as trade-in value. This brings the price of the iPhone 14 down to just Rs. 62050! That’s not all. You can further drive down the price using various bank offers.

Customers can get Rs. 1000 instant discount on Axis Bank Credit Card transactions and Rs. 1250 off on EMI transactions! RBL Bank Credit card holders can get Rs. 750 off as an instant discount on non-EMI transactions and Rs. 1000 off on EMI transactions. Hurry up and grab this amazing offer before it runs out! That means you can get the flagship iPhone 14 even cheaper! The offer is already available on Amazon, so hurry up and grab the opportunity to buy the iPhone 14 with a huge discount!

Although the iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic processor from last year, Apple has upgraded the processor which now runs on a 5-core GPU for maximum performance while maintaining excellent efficiency. The iPhone 14 now also has 6GB of RAM and runs on the latest iOS 16 firmware. Apple has also upgraded the cameras with a new 12MP selfie camera with autofocus as well as a new primary camera with a larger aperture for more picture detailing.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71666775804333

source