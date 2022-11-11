Crypto News Today: Here’s the Latest News About Solana, Fantom, and Big Eyes | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

The cryptocurrency market is a unique ecosystem different from other financial systems you may find worldwide. And why’s that? The market has several digital assets, giving users many options to invest in or trade. This financial market is also renowned for its volatility. You must give yourself the right information to get the best results from trading in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. You’ll need to find out the characteristics of each coin and how they can contribute to growing your wallet.

By now, you already know that there are thousands of individual tokens in the crypto space. So, you’ll need to pick the assets to follow up closely. This piece will update users with the latest happenings around Solana, Fantom, and Big Eyes.

You’ll have heard about Solana if you’ve been active in crypto in the last few years. This cryptocurrency has been on the market for many reasons. This cryptocurrency was popularly touted as the Ethereum killer for many months, and many people still feel that it will dethrone the world’s largest altcoin. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system ensures that transactions are secure and that users can swap crypto tokens seamlessly. Due to this consensus’s high flexibility, Solana users can process as many as 65,000 transactions per second. Now, that’s more impressive than most coins can offer.

While Solana is one of the unique crypto projects, it hasn’t been without its challenges. Solana’s first challenge this year was the raging 2022 crypto crash. Due to the turbulent bear market. Solana lost a huge chunk of its value and trust from investors. Many investors sold their assets to avoid losing too much. However, the bear market is approaching its end, and Solana will rise again. Another major challenge for Solana occurred when its proof-of-stake network experienced some downtime on September 30, 2022. A misconfigured node caused a network outage that disturbed the flow of transactions. But now, things are back to normal.

Like Solana, Fantom is one of the most reliable cryptocurrency projects worldwide. Fantom is also considered an Ethereum killer because it can support decentralized applications. However, it has some way to go before becoming the largest altcoin in the coin market. Fantom can use smart contracts to support decentralized applications. It can also process transactions at lightning speed because of its reliable mechanism. Users on this network must settle transaction fees with Fantom’s token – FTM. It’s also possible to purchase FTM on top cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide.



Yes, Fantom experienced a massive price dip during the 2022 crypto crash. But reports indicate it may finally be time for the coin to return to its earlier positions. Previous market data has shown that Fantom enjoyed a thrilling Q3. The coin enjoyed an average of 820,000 daily transactions, and new wallets were created regularly. With more people flocking into the Fantom project towards the end of the bear market, it’s already looking like this project would have a thrilling bull season.

The first thing you must note about Big Eyes is that it’s currently the hottest meme project on the coin market. The hype around big eyes has been building gradually. Meme lovers are looking forward to this project because it promises to be different from previous projects on the coin market. The first interesting to note about Big Eyes is that it will be a meme project that will introduce a unique utility to the coin market. Big Eyes will be one of the first meme coins to support NFT development in the meme sector. Also, this coin will adopt a community-driven approach that will safeguard users’ investments.

This cryptocurrency has a proactive community of developers who want meme lovers to enjoy the benefits of the DeFi sector. That’s why everyone wants to be a part of this project. However, this cryptocurrency is already in the second stage of the presale, and many users are purchasing big bags of this token. Click the presale link to avoid being left out.

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

