Hedge fund billionaire Chris Rokos who made £509m last year seeks 'iPad butler' – Daily Mail

Have you ever taught your grandparents how to use an iPad? Are you the go-to troubleshooter when the home Wi-Fi goes down?

If the answer to either of these questions is yes, there could a job for you at one of Britain’s top hedge funds.

Rokos Capital Management, owned by secretive British billionaire Chris Rokos, 52, is seeking a ‘VIP Support Engineer’ for one of its ‘senior board members’ and their family.

The iPad butler must have a ‘comprehensive understanding’ of Apple products and features, including ‘Apple TV, HomePod, iPad, iPhone, Family Sharing, iTunes and Photos’.

The job advert says they will also need ‘excellent communication and interpersonal skills’ and the ability to ‘explain technical concepts’ in a ‘clear and concise’ fashion.

And they must be prepared to travel to offices and homes across the world and to provide ‘out-of-hours support’, while resolving any technical issues ‘in a pro-active and timely manner.’

The firm has its headquarters on Savile Row in London and manages more than $14billion in assets.

Its owner Rokos was educated at Eton and Oxford and has a string of properties in Wiltshire and London. He hit the news earlier this year when it was revealed he had paid the second-highest amount of income tax in Britain.

The firm has its headquarters (pictured) on Savile Row in London and manages more than $14billion in assets

Figures showed he contributed £300million to the Treasury after collecting a £509million pay packet from his fund, which made almost £1bnillion in profit from bets placed during the pandemic.

Rokos Capital Management is known for its ruthless approach to recruitment and is said to give underperforming traders few chances to turn things around, reports the Times, while an employee’s first year at the company is reportedly treated like an extended interview.

The advert for the VIP Support Engineer job reads: ‘We are looking for a subject matter expert to provide VIP support for a senior member of our partnership board and their family.

‘This will cover a wide estate of audio-visual services across properties worldwide, principally involving Apple devices.

‘While this person will own all home entertainment services for this individual, they will also participate in the management and support of our wider corporate infrastructure.’

Responsibilities include ‘day-to-day technical support for a senior member of our Partnership Board, spanning both their professional and personal lives and that of their family’.

The position may have already been filled, however, as the ad has been removed from LinkedIn and most other job websites.

It continues: ‘In order for you to get the most out of this role, you will need to have:

‘Deep working knowledge of Apple and Crestron devices, with an understanding of the future roadmap for these products.

‘Comprehensive understanding of Apple media products and features eg Apple TV, HomePod, iPad, iPhone, Family Sharing, iTunes, Photos.

‘Strong experience with a range of top-end audio-visual systems. Experience supporting executives and/or VIP families.

‘Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to end-users in a clear and concise manner.

‘An ability to liaise and collaborate with a wide range of corporate and personal staff members.

‘A proactive approach, very strong ownership and attention to detail.

‘A strong academic background (minimum 2.1 degree from a Russell Group University and A levels at grade A*/A/B – or international equivalents – are much preferred).

‘At least 3 years of relevant working experience.’

It comes after the wife of billionaire Tetra Pak heir Hans Rausing was thought to have advertised for a butler who could operate their Sky TV box this summer.

A Julia Rausing advertised on Radio H-P – a members-only site favoured by Sloanes and dubbed the ‘posh Gumtree’ – for a new butler with a ‘can-do attitude’.

The applicant was to ensure the ‘smooth day-to-day operations of the house’, as well as a good grasp of household systems including Sonos and Sky.

The job came with a competitive salary of £40,000-a-year and free accommodation in a Chelsea flat.

