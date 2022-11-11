Disney+ Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving June 27-July 3 – ComingSoon.net

The first animated series from Walt Disney Animation Studios is just a few days away.

On June 29, Baymax! will be officially released on Disney+. The loveable healthcare companion who made his debut in Big Hero 6 will be back with a brand-new set of adventures. The spin-off series will see the return of Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, and Maya Rudolf, reprising their respective roles of Baymax, Hiro Hamada, and Aunt Cass. Per the synopsis:

“The all-new series of healthcare capers returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo, where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.”

The spin-off series comes from the Oscar-winning 2014 film’s director, Don Hall, with a screenplay by Cirocco Dunlap. An ensemble of directors will alternate on the show, including Dean Wellins, Lissa Treiman, Dan Abraham, and Mark Kennedy. In addition to the returning Big Hero 6 actors, the cast features Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, and Jaboukie Young-White.

Ms. Marvel has already passed its midpoint. The series featuring newcomer Iman Vellani as the titular heroine has introduced Kamala Khan into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Being a teenager is never easy, but being a superpowered teenager is ever more complicated. Still, Khan has what it takes to overcome her everyday challenges. The cast also features Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

