How to connect your Samsung Galaxy Watch to a new phone – Android Authority

Pairing your Samsung Galaxy Watch to your smartphone is a simple process, even more so if you own a Samsung device. However, it’s also pretty simple to connect the Galaxy Watch to a new phone if required. Here’s how to do just that.

QUICK ANSWER

Open Settings on your Galaxy Watch, then open General and select Connect to new phone. Be sure to create a new backup of your Galaxy Watch, then tap Continue once you're ready to reset your watch and pair it to a new phone.

It’s important to note that you can’t have your Galaxy Watch connected to more than one phone simultaneously. To pair your watch with a new phone you’ll need to remove it from your original device. Additionally, the watch will reset. If you don’t back up your settings, you will lose them when you link to your new phone.

Now that this warning is out, here’s how to connect your Samsung Galaxy Watch to a new phone.

It shouldn’t take more than a minute to factory reset your Galaxy Watch.

No. You cannot pair your Galaxy Watch to a new phone without resetting it.

