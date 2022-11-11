Apple's Next Step in Ads Will Be Built Around New Soccer Deal – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets Americas. Live from New York, is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
Miner Rio Tinto’s Long-Awaited Deal Comeback Is Stuck in Limbo
Here’s What Happened in the City of London This Week
US Consumer Inflation Expectations Rise in Michigan Survey
Tenreyro Says BOE May Need to Cut Rates From Next Year
Russia Budget Surplus Grows Thanks to Windfall Tax on Gazprom
Wall Street Banks Are Exploring Sales of Office Loans in the US
World Cup Stadium Construction Flouted Qatar’s New Laws, Rights Group Says
Musk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives Exit
Twitter Reinstates ‘Official’ Tags After Flood of Fake Accounts
Plane Ticket Bookings Double in Hour as China Eases Covid Rules
Ukraine Forces Enter Kherson in Major Setback for Putin’s Forces
Biden Agenda Will Depend on Flood of Regulations If GOP Wins Control
Employees Lie to Their Bosses So They Can Work From Anywhere
Sorry, NYC. Some of the Country’s Best Ramen Is Going to New Jersey
Japanese Music Stars Form Band ‘To Make the World Rock’
FTX Is Dead But Don’t Dance on Crypto’s Grave Just Yet
We May Be Watching Twitter Implode in Real Time
Buy That House. Your Retired Self Will Thank You.
A Sports Bar Builds a Loyal Clientele Showing Only Women’s Events
The Golden Era of AI Chess Makes Things Tricky for Players
Americans Have $5 Trillion in Cash, Thanks to Federal Stimulus
Qatar World Cup Set to Defy Controversy and Hit Revenue High
Record Global Food Import Bill Near $2 Trillion Hurting Poorest
Wall Street Hit by New Reality as Legal Risks of CO2 Pact Grow
Blue Wins in Governor’s Races Lift the Hopes of US Climate Advocates
A New Maternity Care Model, Founded by a Mother and Her Midwife
For Brazil, Devastating Rain Is an Urban Planning Problem
In Rapidly Urbanizing Seoul, the Next Battle Is Saving Green Spaces
Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Is Trying to Buy Back FTX’s 30% Stake
Bankman-Fried’s ‘Effective Altruism’ Implodes With His Fortunes
What Binance’s Axed FTX Buyout Means for the Cryptoverse
Apple's Next Step in Ads Will Be Built Around New Soccer Deal – Bloomberg
