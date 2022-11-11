Start spreading the news: Berlin's Leapsome makes the leap to the Big Apple – Tech.eu

After taking on funding, $60 million to be precise, for the first time in over 8 years in operation, Berlin-based “people enablement” platform Leapsome has fully committed to its promise to accelerate its U.S. market presence with the opening of a dedicated office in New York City.

With the HR tech market globally projected to grow from $24.04 billion in 2021 to $35.66 billion in 2038, it’s clear that boots on the ground in one of the biggest economies on the planet isn’t a nice to have, but rather, a necessity.

“The US software market is the largest in the world, and companies here are already focusing more on the potential of the people enablement category than in the European market,” explained Leapsome’s Marc-Alexander Vetter. “We currently generate 20% of our revenue from the US. Now, with our team on the ground in NYC, we hope to significantly increase our market share and continue to scale Leapsome into a global brand.”

According to the company, Leapsome is stepping up its American market presence with a 25-person staff, all working out of the 135 Madison Avenue office (presumably WeWork), and plans to increase this number to 50+ by the end of this year. In other words, the company is on a hiring spree.

Designed with flexibility in mind, Leapsome’s modular service helps companies drive employee engagement, performance, and development, by providing HR teams the ability to automate a number of feedback and training processes.

The platform was designed from the ground up to operate in tandem with any number of corporate tools, today including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Workday, and BambooHR, and is in use by over 1,500 customers, approximately 500 of which are US-based according to the company.

Co-CEO Jenny von Podewils will soon no longer call herself a Berlinerin, but rather a New Yorker (although true, born and bred Noo Yawkers would beg to differ) as she leads US operations.

“It’s important to us that Berlin and NYC will be strong and equally significant hubs with close ties and a unified cultural core. I’m excited about this new chapter in Leapsome’s and my founder journey” commented Podewils. “Our successful Co-CEO model provides us the unique opportunity to commit, at leadership level, to both markets. With Kajetan in Berlin and me in New York, we underline our ambition to build a global company and global category.”

Would you like to write the first comment?

source