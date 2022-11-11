Mercedes Unveils New Electric SUV Aimed at Tesla's Model Y – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.

Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.

Over the past two decades, China has built large infrastructure projects in almost every country in Africa, making Western powers uncomfortable amid wider concerns about Beijing’s investments across the continent. However, a deeper look shows that accusations of so-called debt trap diplomacy turn out to be unfounded.

Wild Stock Spike Revives Is-This-the-Bottom Debate for Third Time This Year

Wall Street’s Outlook for S&P 500 Earnings Is Getting Gloomier

Fed May Need to Raise Rates to 6%, Monetary Economist Taylor Says

ECB May Announce Start Date for QT in December, De Cos Says

Krugman Says the Fed Should Pause Rate Hikes, Has Done Enough

US Earnings to Watch: Walmart, Home Depot, Nvidia, Gap

Schneider Ups Aveva Bid to £9.9 Billion on Investor Pressure

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries to Start Job Cuts and Freeze Hiring

Alibaba Singles’ Day Sales Kept a Secret for the First Time

GoTo Plans to Cut Over 1,000 Jobs in Bid to Reach Profit

Trump Rape Accuser Plans New Defamation Suit Over ‘Truth’ Post

Lula Seeks to Delay Choice of Head for Key Latin American Bank

‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for Losses

Mortgage Fund Says Payout Freeze Is ‘Prudent’ Amid Volatility

Kevin Costner: Returning ‘Yellowstone’ Is a Hit on Own Terms

Brady Has ‘Zero’ Remorse About Return, Is Gifted Lederhosen

Twitter Is Wrecking the Musk Aura That Fueled Tesla

FTX Is Dead But Don’t Dance on Crypto’s Grave Just Yet

We May Be Watching Twitter Implode in Real Time

A Sports Bar Builds a Loyal Clientele Showing Only Women’s Events

The Golden Era of AI Chess Makes Things Tricky for Players

Americans Have $5 Trillion in Cash, Thanks to Federal Stimulus

Clean Beauty Is Booming, and Black Consumers Fear Being Left Behind

Student Debt Relief Applications Halted After Court Ruling

Solar Energy Firm Collapses Owing British Taxpayers £655 Million

Biden Tells Skeptical UN Summit US Is ‘Unwavering’ on Climate Aid

This City-Building Video Game Takes on Climate Change

A New Maternity Care Model, Founded by a Mother and Her Midwife

For Brazil, Devastating Rain Is an Urban Planning Problem

Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Is Trying to Buy Back FTX’s 30% Stake

Bankman-Fried’s ‘Effective Altruism’ Implodes With His Fortunes

What Binance’s Axed FTX Buyout Means for the Cryptoverse

source