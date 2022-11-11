Apple Issues Takedown Order for Popular YouTube Channel That Archived WWDC Keynotes – MacRumors

Apple has issued multiple takedown orders for a popular YouTube channel amongst Apple fans that archived past WWDC keynotes.



The channel owner, Brendan Shanks, shared the news on Twitter alongside screenshots from YouTube with notices of the DMCA takedown orders. The channel, “Apple WWDC Videos,” contained hundreds of videos of past WWDC keynotes and is now disabled after it received three copyright violations.

On Apple Podcasts, Apple does provide a catalog of past keynotes and events to watch, with the oldest being the original iPhone‘s launch in 2007, but it’s not a comprehensive archive. Shank says he’s in the process of uploading the original video files from the channel to Internet Archive.

