Samsung Electronics – The Freestyle Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things – Marketscreener.com

Samsung Electronics announced that The Freestyle is included in 2022’s Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1.

The Oprah’s Favorite Things annual list is a must have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets and finest finds in home, fashion and beauty. This marks the fifth time a Samsung TV has been selected, with The Freestyle joining The Serif, The Frame, Q7FN QLED TV and most recently, The Terrace in previous years.

This year’s list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses. The Freestyle is available for purchase at www.samsung.com and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere. As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, ‘Point onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it’s got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater.’

The Freestyle offers first-of-its-kind technology and flexibility that lets users watch TV, enjoy movies and even have a lightshow wherever they go. The Freestyle is a portable display, smart speaker and ambient light all rolled into one lightweight, portable device. With the optional battery base and case (sold separately), The Freestyle provides entertainment everywhere, with no limitations.

‘The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind portable entertainment device that provides the ultimate versatility by letting users take it in anywhere,’ said Stephen Coppola, Senior Director, Lifestyle TV Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics. ‘The Freestyle is a fun and adaptable portable display that can be used in many creative ways. On the ceiling before bed Outside on the fence while roasting treats The sky is the limit!’

