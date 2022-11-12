Hackers Steal $567 Million in Binance Crypto Exchange Theft – Entrepreneur

Signing out of account, Standby…

Binance suffered a vulnerability in one of its “cross-chain bridges,” and had isolated losses to less than $100 million within a day, the company said Friday.

On Thursday evening, crypto exchange Binance was hacked, and thieves were able to snatch about $567 million, the company said in a blog post on Friday.

“First, we want to apologize to the community for the exploit that occurred. We own this,” it wrote.

The news broke on Twitter when Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Tweeted there had been an “exploit.”

An exploit on a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, resulted in extra BNB. We have asked all validators to temporarily suspend BSC. The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further updates accordingly.

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange. People can use it to trade different types of digital currencies. The platform also has its own cryptocurrency (which is referred to as a “native coin”) called “BNB.”

You can use it to buy things outside of the Binance ecosystem, but one of its main uses is paying transaction fees on the platform more efficiently.

In the hack, 2 million BNB were stolen, or about $567 million in USD as of this morning, though the coin’s value did drop on the hack news.

Thursday’s attack is the latest in a string of crypto hacks this year. One analysis said these attacks are up 58% year over year and that $1.9 billion in crypto has been stolen as of July 2021 — with many of the attacks linked to North Korean groups, per Bloomberg.

In this case, the hackers took advantage of a vulnerability in what is called one of the Binance ecosystem’s “cross-chain bridges.”

This is how you move crypto across the blockchain and thus from one currency to another. They are overseen by various stakeholders including “validators.”

According to Zhao, these validators rallied across various time zones to stop the hack before he had even woken up around 3 a.m. his time:

Full transparency, I was asleep (yes, I sleep). By the time I was woken up at 3AM, the community of validators had already paused. I just did the tweeting. The community & team did all the work. https://t.co/m4PQ3tMIZB

The company said it moved quickly to keep the funds from being withdrawn through various means, froze $7 million worth of the funds off the bat, and then had isolated losses to less than $100 million, Zhao told CNBC Friday morning.

Going forward, per the company blog post, Binance plans to take votes on introducing additional security measures and offering $1 million for each “significant bug” discovered in the system, as well as what to do with the hacked funds.

As for catching the people who did it, as Zhao explained on CNBC, the blockchain is “pseudo-anonymous,” but there are firms who can attempt to find out who did it.

“It’s not 100% guaranteed,” he said, “but it can be traced to a fairly large degree.”

This Army Veteran Started Buying Rental Properties While on Duty and Is Now a Full-Time Real Estate Investor. Here Are His Top Tips for Success.

Having a Work-Life Balance Is Nonsense. To Reach Your Goals, Follow Another Approach.

Feeling Stuck? 5 Ways to Clear Your Mind and Be Your Most Productive Self.

These Founders Couldn’t Find Comic Books With Strong Black Characters, So They Created Them. Then Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban Invested $500,000 in Their Business.

Franchise Brands Need to Start Utilizing Video Marketing

What’s Your Listening Style? Knowing It Will Make You a Better Leader.

‘So, Tell Me About Yourself’: Use This 4-Step Formula to Answer This Dreaded Question

Emily Rella

Gabrielle Bienasz

Amanda Breen

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The latest news, articles, and resources sent to your inbox.

I understand that the data I am submitting will be used to provide me with the above-described products and/or services and communications in connection therewith.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Copyright © 2022 Entrepreneur Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Entrepreneur® and its related marks are registered trademarks of Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Successfully copied link

source