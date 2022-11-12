Disney+ Originals Coming To Disney+ In August 2022 – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

This summer, Disney+ is getting plenty of new originals, that can only be watched on the streaming services, including Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney In Law” plus much more.

Here’s a look at some of the new Disney+ Originals heading to our screens in August:

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

New episodes will be released every Thursday from the 18th August 2022.

Season three of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

New episodes are being released every Wednesday in August

Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.

This all-new animated special is coming to Disney+ on Friday 5th August 2022



The series of original shorts —follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars.

“I Am Groot” is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday 10th August 2022.



This instalment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes.

This episode of “Assembled” is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022.

What Disney+ Original are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in August?

