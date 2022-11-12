Satellite to Study Earth's Water Arrives at Launch Site – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

The international SWOT mission will view Earth’s ocean and surface water on land with unprecedented clarity.

The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite arrived at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, where teams will begin final preparations for the spacecraft’s launch in December on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Center-4 East.

SWOT is the first satellite mission that will observe nearly all water on Earth’s surface, measuring the height of water in the planet’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and the ocean. SWOT’s instruments will be able to resolve ocean features like currents and eddies less than 60 miles (100 kilometers) across, lakes and reservoirs larger than 15 acres (6 hectares), and rivers wider than 330 feet (100 meters) across.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California built the scientific payload. In June 2021, JPL shipped the payload to France, where a multinational team integrated the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) and other finely tuned instruments with the satellite bus.

Get the Latest JPL News

On Oct. 16, SWOT arrived at Vandenberg from France aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy aircraft and moved to the Astrotech Space Operations facility to begin launch processing. In the coming weeks, SWOT will undergo many steps in preparation for liftoff. Teams must encapsulate the satellite in a protective payload fairing, mate it to the rocket, and transport it to the launch pad before it’s ready to rocket into space.

Once in orbit, SWOT will collect data from the ocean, helping researchers better understand how seawater absorbs atmospheric heat and carbon, a process that affects global temperatures and climate change. This data will also help researchers better understand coastal sea levels and, ultimately, how sea surface height will interact with a changing climate to affect things like storm surges.

SWOT will also provide the first comprehensive global survey of freshwater lakes, rivers, and reservoirs from space. The satellite will measure the height of the water in these water bodies, as well as their surface area, or extent. By helping track changes in water volume over time, the data will better equip scientists and water resource managers to monitor how much water flows into and out of Earth’s freshwater bodies.

SWOT is a collaboration between NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatial (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the UK Space Agency. NASA’s Launch Services Program, based at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is managing the launch service.

Jane J. Lee / Andrew Wang

Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif.

818-354-0307 / 626-379-6874

jane.j.lee@jpl.nasa.gov / andrew.wang@jpl.nasa.gov

2022-157

Earth .

NASA to Brief Media on First Earth Water-Monitoring Satellite Mission

Earth .

Satellites Help Scientists Track Dramatic Wetlands Loss in Louisiana

Earth .

Methane ‘Super-Emitters’ Mapped by NASA’s New Earth Space Mission

Climate Change .

NASA to Discuss Latest EMIT Findings, Helps Address Climate Change

Climate Change .

NASA Dust Detective Delivers First Maps From Space for Climate Science

Climate Change .

NASA’s S-MODE Field Campaign Deploys to the Pacific Ocean

Climate Change .

NASA Study Finds Climate Extremes Affect Landslides in Surprising Ways

Earth .

Testing, Testing: Space-Bound US-European Water Mission Passes Finals

Earth .

NASA, USGS Map Minerals to Understand Earth Makeup, Climate Change

Weather .

NASA-Built Weather Sensors Capture Vital Data on Hurricane Ian

Image .

EMIT Methane Spectral Fingerprint

Image .

EMIT Spots Methane Hotspots

Image .

Xochimilco, Mexico

Image .

NASA’s EMIT Mission Generates Image Cube of Surface Minerals in Southwestern Libya

Image .

EMIT Instrument’s First Light

Image .

NASA’s EMIT Collects Mineral Maps, Spectral Fingerprints From Nevada

Image .

NASA’s EMIT Generates Image Cube of Surface Minerals in Northwest Nevada

Image .

NASA’s EMIT Measures Surface Dust in North Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia

Image .

S-MODE Research Vessel and Marine Robots Prepare for Sea

Image .

High Seas at Sunset During S-MODE Field Campaign

JPL is a federally funded research and development center managed for NASA by Caltech.

source