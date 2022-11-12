macOS: How to Find Passwords for Known Wi-Fi Networks – MacRumors

In macOS Ventura, Apple added an easier way to retrieve passwords for Wi-Fi networks that you have connected to in the past. Keep reading to learn what’s changed.



Whenever you connect your Mac to a Wi-Fi network, macOS saves the network name and password so that the next time it is within range, your Mac can connect you to it automatically.

In Monterey and earlier versions of macOS, you can see these remembered networks in System Preferences -> Network if you click the Advanced option, but oddly enough, there’s no option in preferences to access the saved passwords for each network.

That’s changed in ‌macOS Ventura‌ – the following steps show you how you can copy the password for a known network. If you’re still on an earlier version of macOS, the second set of steps explain how to find network passwords using Keychain Access.

The password is now copied to your Mac’s clipboard, ready to be pasted elsewhere using the Paste action (Command-V).

If you copied the password, it will now be waiting in your Mac’s virtual clipboard, ready to be pasted elsewhere using the Paste action (Command-V).

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on October 24 released iOS 16.1, delivering iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Matter smart home support, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Expect great deals on a variety of Apple products and third-party accessories as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

20 hours ago by Mitchel Broussard

1 day ago by Hartley Charlton

2 days ago by Hartley Charlton

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source