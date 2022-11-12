Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple and Dogecoin – European Wrap 14 October – FXStreet

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in BTC price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside. CPI came out at 8.2% – above the 8.1% forecast, and Bitcoin price tumbled to $18,190 as expected, given expectations of continued aggressive rate-hiking from the Fed and a stronger US dollar. BTC price quickly recovered, however, rising back up to touch highs of $19,500. Going forward, high-impact news that affects the stock market will also continue to affect the big crypto due to the tight correlation between the two. However, an interesting development is brewing behind the scenes that hints at a potential start of a bullish regime, at least, in the short term.





XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price action was close to a meltdown on Thursday as DOGE price tanked on the back of stronger-than-expected inflation numbers out of the US. But, Dogecoin bulls came in and saved the day as traders focused on earlier prints of US retail prices coming down and that element not being reflected in the current inflation print. Traders are shrugging off the stronger number and buying into equities and cryptocurrencies.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds.

Litecoin price and the crypto market, in general, are moving on swiftly against the backdrop of the bloody mess left behind by the embattled FTX exchange. LTC is up a whopping 15% on the day to exchange hands slightly above $60.00.

Terra Classic (LUNC) staged a staggering recovery on Thursday by clawing back several percentages of the incurred losses earlier this week.

Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.

Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source