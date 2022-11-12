iOS 16: Apple's new software update comes with a dash of Android – Economic Times

Apple’s 2023 line-up of laptops will include 15-inch MacBook Air

iPhone camera to let you translate signs. Here’s how iOS 16 is making translations easy

WWDC 2022: Keynote to set stage for major updates; iOS 16, new MacBook Air, Apple’s AR/VR headset expected

Apple’s iOS 16 comes with a slew of updates and features that will add to a great user experience. From a new lock screen to features for messages, here’s a list of all the new upgrades.

With the iOS 16 users will now be able to add widgets to the lock screen and adjust the depth of field on background images. A new Wallpaper Gallery and new animations have been added to iOS 16.

This feature lets users pin notifications that act like widgets, such as live sports scores from the Apple TV app that remain on the lock screen.

In the US, Apple will be expanding its Apple Maps flyover feature to new cities. Another transit feature will allow users to plan transit routes with information on pricing and integration with Apple Pay. The map will feature more countries soon.

Upgraded Dictation will allow users to easily switch between typing and using the application for composing messages.

source