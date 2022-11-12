Oppo Find N2 to be the lightest horizontal foldable yet – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Yordan 11 November 2022
The new Oppo Find N is arriving in December, and the latest rumor suggests the phone will be the lightest in its class.
According to the leakster Ice Universe, the weight will be under 240 grams, which is 15% less than its predecessor. It will also be significantly lighter than competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Hauwei Mate X2, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, and the vivo X Fold+.
The device will even be lighter than some classic bar phones such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max or the latest 6D Ultimate.
Ice Universe suggested Oppo might be using new materials – we just hope that won’t compromise the excelleng build that we loved on the first Find N. Either way, bulkiness and general heft of horizontal foldables has been a major obstacle towards achieving wide adoption and we are glad it’s being adressed.
The incoming Find N2 is expected to have a mighty 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 32MP 2x telephoto camera setup, matching the upcoming OnePlus 11 flagship.
We also expect the phone to stick to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and we can only hope this one escapes China and be available internationally.
yeah that is my most important criteria for a phone: "Can I use it while scuba diving?"
but can it still survive when submerged in rain conditions? usually oddo phones are so durable in water. no matter if its submerged, its still works as long it dries.
I hope to see it in Europe, Samsung foldables are really bad.
