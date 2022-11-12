Last-Minute Rumor Reveals Unexpected iPhone 14 Pro Color Options – MacRumors

Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple’s September 7 event, a rumor originating in Asia claims to show the iPhone 14 Pro‘s selection of color options, including two unexpected new finishes.



The rumor centers on multiple images of ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ dummy models from various sources, which show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years. Two other color options depicted in the image would be new to the current “Pro” iPhone lineup: a dark purple and a blue.



Earlier this year, a crucial rumor from Weibo said that both the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will be available in a new Purple finish. It claimed that the color option, likely for ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, is a unique finish that shifts tone based on lighting conditions. A purple color option for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ seems plausible given that Apple introduced a Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a mid-cycle refresh in April last year to a positive response from customers, and the 24-inch iMac, sixth-generation iPad mini, and fifth-generation iPad Air are all available in Purple.



It is not clear if the new purple finish is actively supposed to have a new effect to change based on lighting conditions, or if it simply uses the technique behind the iPhone 13 Pro‘s Sierra Blue, which varies in appearance more than the other color options. This is because Apple adopted a new production process exclusively for Sierra Blue that uses “multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface for a stunning and durable finish.”

A brief video of an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ dummy model, showing a larger rear camera bump and a relocated front-facing camera in line with rumors about the device so far, provides a closer look at the striking dark purple color.

Purple only appears at certain angles.

source: https://t.co/K6WqjdBKgM pic.twitter.com/7fySSCoAN4 — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 25, 2022

While the purple color option first being seen today was previously rumored, the blue color option is new and has not been rumored before. Both the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ launched with a blue color option, so a new blue for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ could be in line with previous years.

Dummy models usually do not represent the exact tone of Apple’s options with a high level of accuracy since they are often made of plastic, but the selection of colors on show could provide a basic overview of what to expect. Dummy models are used to display, demonstrate, and test accessories like cases, so they strive to provide a relatively accurate overall substitute for the actual physical device. As such, it is reasonable to expect the color options to be based on legitimate information.

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models at an Apple event on Wednesday, September 7 with the tagline “Far out.” Pre-orders for the device will likely begin later that week, with the first devices probably arriving to customers around Friday, September 14. As such, there is now not long to wait for the new “Pro” ‌iPhone‌ models.

