Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max’s price will increase by $100, analyst says – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Apple is expected to introduce its iPhone 14 Plus, Max and Pro Max versions soon, and an analyst has now suggested that the new phones will see a $100 price hike.

Apple’s expected iPhone release has already stirred up a lot of rumours and discussions online. Many are talking about the upcoming phone’s design, battery life, functionality, release date and of course, the price.

With iPhones facing competition from the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 7, Apple will have to bring its A-game with the iPhone 14.

In an exclusive report, The Sun recently spoke to tech industry expert Dan Ives.

Dan, who is the head of the popular analyst group Wedbush Securities, said that Apple’s iPhone 14 range will see a $100 price hike.

“We believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14,” Dan said.

He further explained: “Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release.”

If Dan’s analysis is to be believed, here’s what the pricing for Apple’s iPhone 14 range will look like:

Ben Wood, another Industry insider, told The Sun that although a price rise is possible, Apple may well decide against it.

“Apple will have some tough decisions to make on pricing on iPhone 14,” said Ben. “There is no question that production and component costs continue to rise for all consumer electronics makers, and in the case of the UK, exchange rates are a factor too.

“These elements would suggest a price rise may be necessary.

“But, given the cost of living headwinds, Apple may decide that increasing prices could be counterproductive.”

Tom’s Guide states that as per the rumours, Apple’s iPhone 14’s release date is expected to be September 13 this year.

The website speculates that pre-orders for the iPhone 14 may start after September’s rumoured Apple event. The supply issues, however, may cause a delay in the release date.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly said that he has recently learned that “some iPhone 14 panel and memory suppliers have experienced supply issues,” but he also said that this won’t impact the overall supply of the models as “other suppliers can fill the supply gap.”

