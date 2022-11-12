Get a lifetime of Microsoft Windows, Office, and Teams training for just $60 – ZDNet

Most Popular

‘ZDNET Recommends’: What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET’s editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

The Windows operating system is stronger than ever, with the number of users still growing alongside amount of time users spend on their computers. As a result, the demand for Windows professionals has increased, making it a great career choice. Right now, you can get a lifetime of Microsoft training with the Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, & Teams Certification Training Bundle for only $59.

Even better, during the Your Bundle, Your Way sale, you can combine this course bundle with another item from our Labor Day collection and get an additional 20% off with code YOURWAY20. You can also use code YOURWAY30 to get an extra 30% off when you choose at least three items, as long as your total is $49 or more. But the sale ends on September 5 at 11:59 PM, so don’t wait too long!

These courses offered by iCollege are designed to help you pass certification exams that validate your tech skills to potential employers. Every level is covered, from beginner to advanced, so simply complete each course when you feel ready for the next step in your career.

Novices can learn Windows Desktop Administrator responsibilities, such as learning how to install, update and customize Windows 10 in Microsoft Windows 10 (MD-100) (Updated 2021). You can learn the basics of cloud computing in Microsoft 365 Fundamentals (MS-900), including the differences between Microsoft 365 and Office 365 and Azure fundamentals.

Curious about whether there are any good Labor Day deals? ZDNET has done all the hard work for you — combing through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other top retailers to find jaw-dropping bargains.

Once you’ve reached an intermediate level, Microsoft 365 Identity & Services (MS-100) teaches you how to design and implement Microsoft 365 services. You can scale your desktop skills to reach enterprise level in Managing Modern Desktops (MD-101) and do the same with cloud computing in Microsoft Mobility & Security (MS-101).

Students love the advanced Microsoft 365 Security Administration (MS-500), evidenced by the software’s average rating of 4.53 out of 5 stars. The course demonstrates how to manage security and compliance for hybrid and enterprise Microsoft 365 environments. You can wrap up with training with Managing Microsoft Teams (MS-700) to learn how to create and manage Teams within Office 365.

Start training for a lucrative new career today. Get the Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, and Teams Certification Training Bundle for just $59. Or use code YOURWAY20 to get 20% off by bundling it with another deal in our Your Bundle, Your Way collection. You can also get 30% off with code YOURWAY30 for three or more items, as long as your cart totals at least $49.

source