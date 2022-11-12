Are Twitter employees protesting against Elon Musk? Know the truth behind viral image – NewsMeter

Hyderabad: An image of a group of people marching with a banner cussing Elon Musk has gone viral on social media. The banner reads, “F*** off Elon Musk, Sincerely, Twiter employees.”

This comes amidst news of Musk firing almost 50% of Twitter employees.

Netizens suspect that the people in the image are the recently fired Twitter employees who are angry at their new boss Elon Musk.

Did Twitter employees come out on the roads to protest against Musk? Let’s find out.

FACT CHECK

NewsMeter performed a reverse image search to find the exact location of the image. The search led us to a website called Flikr. The original image was posted on 2 June 2013. The description of the image says, “There were furries at the Pride march in Winnipeg today. Other than people wanting pictures, nobody seemed bothered by them, and nobody harrassed them.”

The viral image is not only old but has been morphed.

The original image is from a 2013 Pride March in Winnipeg, Canada. The banner has also been edited to make it look like the people are protesting against Elon Musk. Below is a comparison of the original image and the morphed viral image:

Moreover, we could not find any reports of any mass protests against Elon Musk after his Twitter takeover. Hence, the claim is false.

source