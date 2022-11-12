Get two months of free Apple TV+ courtesy of Selena Gomez – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Sagar 05 November 2022

Apple Online services

If you were thinking of purchasing an Apple TV+ subscription, you might want to hold off since Apple is offering two months of free Apple TV+ subscription to promote Selena Gomez’s new documentary on Apple TV+, titled “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.” Gomez shared this offer on Twitter as “a special gift” to her fans.

You can claim this free Apple TV+ subscription by clicking here. It will take you to Apple’s website, where you have to click on the blue-colored button that says “Accept 2 Months Free.” The offer is valid till December 2, 2022, for “new and qualified returning subscribers only.” Once the free period is over, your subscription will be renewed automatically.

The other ways you can get a free Apple TV+ subscription is when you sign-up for a free 7-day trial of Apple TV+ or a free 1-month trial of the Apple One bundle, which includes Apple TV+. You also get three months of free Apple TV+ subscription when you purchase a new Apple device.

Circling back to “My Mind & Me,” the documentary follows Gomez through the past six years of her life, during which she faced relationship and health issues. You can watch the documentary’s trailer below and head this way to watch the full documentary.

When I tried ro redeem this, it gave Me a huge list of places that the offer was available to but the United States is not on it lol how does Apple, an American company allow an offer like this be available everywhere but America.

Shows are quality, but is no near the quantity Disney+, Netflix or HBO Max gives. Plus, they have mainly TV series with very few stand alone movies. I saw all the TV series in 2-3 months, back in the day when I had iPhone/iPad and Apple One sub…

Got a free year , use it much more than Netflix now. Shows are quality.

