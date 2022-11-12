Crypto Analysts Bet Dogeliens Could Outperform Binance Coin and PancakeSwap – Bitrates

Not everyone was a fan of crypto when it was first launched but things changed when Bitcoin and altcoins emerged as valuable digital assets

Many people bought crypto assets and made a lot of money by trading these assets. Cryptocurrency news reveals the frequent rise and decline of popular crypto assets. Therefore, you should wisely assess all the available tokens to make a profitable investment in cryptos. New Crypto Dogeliens (DOGET) is ready to invade the Metaverse and meme coin space with its community token. Binance coin (BNB) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tokens are already trending among the top crypto assets.

Dog family tokens are unchallenged rulers of the meme coin space. A new dog meme coin is entering the market to end the reign of its earthling counterparts. The Dogeliens Token is set to grab investors’ attention by offering benefits other tokens cannot provide. The Dogeliens platform offers a community cryptocurrency to buy and trade online. It will provide users with new games and educational content in the metaverse. The DOGET token will promote NFTs and help community users promote their NFTs to earn a potentially huge profit in the long term.

The Dogeliens community members will gain free access to educational content published on this platform. Users will get access to many articles and hours of video content. The content will focus on blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

RELATED ARTICLES

Users will need the native DOGET Token to get membership in the in-house academy. Selected education content will be available for free, and the rest will require membership. Dogeliens is uploading carefully curated content to cover everything from blockchains to dApps and DeFi. Therefore, this platform may impress many beginners and encourage them to buy memberships with the DOGET Token.



Dogeliens will charge a flat 10% transaction fee. All the DOGET Token holders will have a share, and the platform will distribute 4% of the transaction fees among token holders. The remaining percentage will be used to develop the network and future projects.

If you buy and hold the DOGET Token now, you can start earning passive income after the launch of this token. Therefore, it seems a much better alternative to other dog family meme tokens.

The following steps will help you buy the Dogeliens Token now:

Sign up now and buy the DOGET Token immediately to get a 10% bonus by swapping the Ethereum Token, a 12% bonus by swapping the BNB Token, or an 18% bonus by swapping the USDT Token. You can also earn a 10%, 8%, or 6% bonus by buying the DOGET Token in the first, second, or third presale stage, respectively.

Binance Coin is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange. It introduced Binance Coin in 2017 as the native crypto asset. Binance introduced this token to help users pay discounted trading fees. It quickly became a popular alternative to the Ethereum Token. Today, people use the BNB Token to pay transaction fees, buy products online, make travel bookings, and pay for other online services. The BNB Token is also Binance Smart Chain’s native cryptocurrency. As per reports, the BNB Token has been performing pretty well for the past few weeks and might rally further in the long term.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been one of the most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. It is also among the top 5 decentralized crypto exchanges. This exchange has processed over 55 million trades in the past 30 days and entertained around two million users. People trust this platform for hassle-free crypto trading. Its CAKE Token is used for staking and earning passive income. The platform has staked assets of $4 billion in value. As per reports, PancakeSwap has burned CAKE Tokens worth $33 million in market value. It gained 214,000 CAKE Tokens from trading fees, 30,000 tokens from the lottery, and 59,000 tokens from prediction. The NFT Market has also contributed $4,000 in income for this exchange.

Binance Coin and PancakeSwap Tokens are impressive crypto assets to buy and hold. You can trade them and earn a significant profit when their market value increases. You may need to wait a few months or years to earn profit from BNB and CAKE Tokens. The Dogeliens Token should be your first pick. After its launch, the DOGET Token may become the hottest meme coin and deliver multifold returns in a few months.

To find out more about Dogeliens (DOGET), visit the links below:

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Disclaimer: information contained herein is provided without considering your personal circumstances, therefore should not be construed as financial advice, investment recommendation or an offer of, or solicitation for, any transactions in cryptocurrencies.



We value your privacy, your email address is safe with us.

Advertising

Popular Coins

More in Coins and Tokens

Is Qartium the Best Altcoin to Put Money into in 2023?

Qartium is a revolutionary new e-commerce platform built on blockchain and smart contracts that sets itself apart from the competition.

Nov 11, 2022

‘Highway To Climate Hell’: Cardano, Algorand, Big Eyes Coin Achieve More Than COP27

During the opening of the Cop27 in Egypt, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned that humanity was on a ‘highway to climate hell’.

Nov 10, 2022

Can Rocketize Token Outperform Market Leaders VeChain and Filecoin?

The cryptocurrency market is one of the most rapidly expanding parts of global finance. It is highly unpredictable and unfamiliar to many people.

Nov 10, 2022

Everything You Need To Know Before Investing In Binance Coin, Ripple, and Big Eyes

It’s not news that the coin market is filled with thousands of options. It can be a nightmare for investors to settle on a final option.

Nov 10, 2022

Editors’ Picks

Musk Has Completed His Twitter Deal⁠—Will There Be Crypto Integration?

Musk has finally acquired Twitter for $44 billion, but his plans for cryptocurrency are still up in the air.

Nov 01, 2022

Price-Pegged Cryptocurrency: Five Ways That Tokens Can Match Other Asset Prices

27 Oct

Dogecoin and Zcash Could Be the Next Coins To Use Proof-of-Stake

11 Oct

Celsius and Voyager Bankruptcy Proceedings Could Conclude This Fall

28 Sep

Trending

Buterin Reveals New Roadmap for Ethereum, Big Eyes Coin Raises $9.64M in Presale

8 Nov

How Recent Changes to Bitcoin's Distribution Are Crucial to Its Longterm Potential

6 Nov

Robotic Transfers: The Fastest Mode of Bitcoin Exchange

6 Nov

Defy With DeFi: What Is the Dogeliens Cryptocurrency?

6 Nov

Dogecoin Clones Flood the Market: Why Investors Should Be Wary

5 Nov

JP Morgan's Crypto Coin – The Future Of Fiat Money?

19 Jul



Follow Us

source