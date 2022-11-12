Best Buy beats Apple to 'MacBook as a subscription service' program – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Electronics retailer Best Buy has launched a Mac equivalent of Apple’s iPhone upgrade program, letting users lease a laptop over a three-year period.

As rumors persist that Apple is looking to introduce a hardware subscription service, Best Buy has partnered with finance firm Citizens Pay to do it. The new Upgrade+ service is specifically meant to finance Mac laptop computers for monthly fee.

“Apple continues to be a major innovator in the tech space, and their products have helped transform the way people use technology in their everyday lives,” Jason Bonfig, Best Buy’s chief merchandising officer, in a press release. “By introducing Upgrade+, we’re bringing customers an affordable and approachable way to get their hands on some of the most exciting technology available.”

Best Buy says that Upgrade+ works like a 36-month lease. For a $999 MacBook Air, qualifying users pay from $19.99 per month for 36 months, followed by an potential $280.35 final payment in month 37.

Instead of buying their laptop in that 37th month, however, users can return the machine and continue in the program with a new one. Of course, if an upgrade option is chosen, monthly prices will be higher.

Plus, the company says that whichever option they choose, they will not be required to make the final payment.

“If they choose to either upgrade to a newer Mac laptop model, or to return the original product,” says the company, “Best Buy will make the final payment on behalf of the customer.”

Buyers have the option of getting AppleCare+ for the device, plus selected — and as yet unspecified — Apple accessories. These are all financed over 36 months.

The service is similar in principle to Apple’s own iPhone Upgrade Program.

In Best Buy’s case, the company says that this is a limited-time promotion, though it currently gives no end date. Discounts and Best Buy Totaltech member pricing do not apply.

The amount paid per month for the first 36 months is based on creditworthiness, and also on the “original, non-discounted price” of the device. Further limitations are details on Best Buy’s Upgrade+ page.

No thanks. I would rather own my laptop.

starof80 said: No thanks. I would rather own my laptop. Financing over 37 months interest-free seems like a no brainer, though.

Financing over 37 months interest-free seems like a no brainer, though.

Actually, it makes sense to just lease it because we keep upgrading every few years. What’s the point of having a laptop outright if you just keep upgrading your new hardware every two years to get ahead? You can always buy it full with partial payment if you decide to keep it.

This is kind of dumb, because they remove the option to use the program, as soon as you choose 16 Gigs of RAM on the air and 13″ Pro.

Interesting. Looks like you can buy the machine at lease-end (and have spent about the same as the list price). Or, turn it back in (and have spent less than the un-discounted price). Maybe BBY assumes they can make money on difference between wholesale and list price, plus any services they sell, plus selling returned off-lease refurbished units? If machine was reliable at end of lease, I’d likely buy-out the lease for the 37th payment, and keep the unit for a few more years. Only quibble I can think of is that BBY typically only sells a few configurations, usually not the custom order configurations available from Apple on-line or certain other on-line stores.

Belkin introduced the world's first — and only — Apple-certified MagSafe car charger, but while it certainly delivers on speed, its connection method and price may give users pause.

The second developer beta of iOS 16.2 has been released. We go hands on with all the new changes this time around.

After a year since the last update, and over a decade with essentially the same design, the entry-level iPad now has an iPad Pro-like design. Here's how it compares to the older model.

Continuity Camera allows you to use your iPhone's camera to insert photos or documents in your Mac and use it as a FaceTime camera as well. Here is how to use Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

If you're craving a more natural writing and drawing experience on iPad, nothing will get you closer than Paperlike 2.1.

The LGear two-in-one charging stand can charge compatible iPhones quickly, but AirPods too slowly.

Mid-size Portable power stations are abundant, but EcoFlow Delta 2 stands out with an industry-leading fast charge, high capacity, and 15 power ports.

The new for 2022 Apple TV 4K seems purpose-built for casual gamers and Apple Arcade enthusiasts. But, for everybody else, there's not much reason to upgrade beyond a USB-C Siri Remote or HDR10+.

The 3-in-1 Lightning Charging Dock from LGear is a charging tree for Apple devices that can help reduce the number of cables and chargers on anyone's desk.

