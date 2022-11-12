Android 13 Roadmap: Beta/Stable Launch Date – HC Newsroom

These 28 Huawei devices gets HarmonyOS 3.0.0.163 with SuperHub file transfer feature

Google fans are eagerly looking forward to tasting a new experience with Android 13. But seems like the consumers have to wait till September. That gets clear on the official page of Google that reads the release notes and details of the upcoming version of Android.

Read More: Google Android 13 to launch in September

Android 13 is about to launch: Google

Today, Google has officially confirmed that Android 13 is about to launch. The announcement came via the official developer blog simultaneously rolling out Android 13 beta, the final beta OTA ahead of the stable release. Read More

Android 13 beta 3 has started rolling out, and soon Google will confirm the release date of the respective software with a stable version. However, new features with the beta updates are alluring the users to experience stable and complete firmware.

Up to this point, Google has served two developer previews and four beta updates of Android 13. A few days back, the US manufacturer pushed off the third beta of Android 13, intended for Pixel users. After the accomplishment of a stable beta, the company will surely roll it out to other consumers.

Yet more of the beta updates, the users are looking forward to the main software release. Hence, here we are displaying the roadmap that hints at the schedule of Android 13.



Android 13 RoadMap: Beta/Stable Release Date

In comparison to Android 12, the Android 13 rollout exhibits a shorter timeline. The company has already thrown out the third round of the update among the users. Although, users might get one more beta update before the final release.

Furthermore, the next beta update could launch in the month of July. But who knows, we may get some more tweak update points in between.

To summarize, we can say that, the Android 13 operating system could take place in August 2022 among the users. Till then, users can enjoy the third beta of the forthcoming version of Android.

Users can install the latest beta update. But since it is a beta pack, it doesn’t promise complete stability of the software. Hence, install the software at your own risk.

|| Source ||

EMUI 12 large folders feature is way ahead of Android 13

These phone makers will rollout Android 13 [List]

Once again, Android 13 Beta is spotted on the bugs and issues list. A user recently reported that some of its favorite shortcut and notification features are missing after upgrading to the latest Android 13 beta firmware.

Shortcut features perform some specific actions in the devices. These features reside either in the supported launcher or the virtual assistant. Besides, it helps users quickly initiate common actions on their phones.

As per the details, the Pixel 7 Pro user enrolled in the latest beta rollout. After the Android 13 beta installation, the user didn’t find the drop-down shortcut features (used to identify a song playing) on his smartphone.

The user further mentions that this feature was one of the most effective and thoughtful shortcuts on his device. On the other hand, the respective element was much quicker than commanding the Google Assistant for a similar task.

Interestingly, the user has compared the beta results between his Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro devices. He said that though the feature is missing from the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone, it was available when updated Pixel 6 Pro to the latest beta iteration.

An issue with the call display

In continuation, the user also mentioned that there is some issue with the call display as well. So far, the ongoing calls used to appear in a pill-like shape at the top-left corner (beside the clock icon). However, after the upgrade, the pill shape has converted into a bubble.

Again, things were good with the Pixel 6 Pro smartphone. Yet the beta has resulted in some terrible changes on the Pixel 7 Pro handset.

On the flip side, another user reported the quick setting tile issue. Accordingly, the issue has bumped into the Wi-Fi toggle, and turning it on and off has become such an irritating task.

Suggested Solution:

Many users appeared with some solutions for the respective shortcut issue. An individual asked to check the respective shortcut feature in the Settings menu:

Go to the Settings app

Tap on the Search bar

Search “Now Playing”

Although, this didn’t help the user much. According to the inputs, he didn’t find anything relevant that can add the drop-down shortcut button back on the notification shade.

Why only Pixel 7 devices?

As mentioned, the issues are only appearing when upgrading the Pixel 7 Pro device to the latest firmware. Meanwhile, things are quite good with the Pixel 6 Pro gadget. This is more surprising in comparison to the issues arising in the phone.

Even in recent times, we came across several issues that are particularly affecting the Pixel 7 series in some or the other way. For instance, the Vo5G issue has disappeared unknowingly from many Pixel 7 devices.

So what does that mean? Is the Pixel 7 series not compatible with the Android 13 system? Well, we need a more clear view of these statements.

As per the tweaks, Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 could be the last beta rollout. Thereafter, the company will push off the stable build. Perhaps, we could find one more beta iteration by the end of this month with some new and major fixes.

Since the latest beta holds several issues, one more improvement rollout is required so that users could get rid of the bugs and defects that are taking place at the moment.

Android 13 beta and its emerging troubles have once again become a hot topic of discussion among users. As per the input revealings, the latest Android 13 beta is now creating Wallpaper colors and styles issues.

Recently, a Pixel 6 Pro user discovered that the newest Android 13 Beta update is consistently making some issues with the wallpaper system. The user reports that after installing the beta iteration, the wallpaper colors and styles keep changing.

Notably, Android 13 has already skipped the “lock in” wallpapers ability for some reason. And as of now, the latest Android 13 beta continues to change wallpaper colors and styles every time the phone sleeps.

The user further explains that before Android 13, he was able to set the wallpaper colors accordingly. These colors stand out on the phone till the user itself makes an effort to change them. However, the Android 13 beta has welcomed the respective wallpaper issue on his handset.

Aside from the major issue, the user has also dragged our attention to Android 12. Even so, Android 12 was the first operating system to introduce Material You, the issue never appeared with its beta or the stable version.

It’s not the wallpaper, but the colors and styles

To be specific, the user mentions that it’s not the wallpaper, but the icons and screen texts on the home screen that are changing frequently. Consequently, it has become a matter of annoyance more than worry.

On the flip side, it become a topic of confusion. Many users believe that this could be the benefit of Material You which has been revamped with Android 13. Although, the affected person denies the statements.

To clear the confusion, the user further explains that with Android 13, the color changes and sets to the first color scheme accordingly. This usually happens after restarting the device. But, here the issue is occurring throughout the day.

Besides, the wallpaper and lock screen image remains the same. Yet, the color resets to the first color scheme.



Same issue for the last three months!

It’s worth mentioning that three months ago, a user described a similar issue with Android 13 Beta 1. Eventually, the wallpaper colors reset and often shift between light and dark modes. It seems like, the issue didn’t get repaired since then.

Probably, the bug could be in the Material You system. After Android 12, the wallpaper and other color-changing scenarios have been locked in the Material You feature. While the addition has been quite attractive in the initial days, looks like it has become a huge headache for users at present. However, as the user has denied the Material You concept, we cannot trigger this feature.

Many issues with Android 13 Beta!

Up to this point, we come across several Android 13 beta issues that have surrounded Pixel device owners. The recent one was the app switcher bug that resulted in the abnormal working or freezing of the apps.

While users continue to face some or the other issue with the latest beta rollout, Google hasn’t taken any step in this aspect. Perhaps, the company would be working on eliminating these issues from the stable version.

Android 13 beta has shown various bugs before the stable upgrade. Even after several fixes and improvements in the changelog, the firmware continues to create problems for users. We hope that we will get a bug-free and more reliant system in the upcoming stable build.

Android 14 has started making its space in the news headlines. In the latest development, Android analyst Mishaal Rahman reported that Android 14 devices will require boot partition verification ability.

Generally, Android phones contain a variety of partitions to manage files and other data. For instance, boot partition, system partition, recovery partition, cache partition, and so on. Every partition plays an important role in organizing and handling these details.

To be specific, these partitions hold temporary data which often counts as optional. However, many times these partition stores some crucial and confidential data points that third-party access can alter easily.

Moreover, the system does not store your partition’s data and does not encrypt it either. Consequently, a simple factory reset or one boot to your device can easily erase all the partition’s data.

Hence, it is important to protect these segments from external edits and unnecessary deletions at times of access. For doing so, Google is imposing some major software elements to Android 14 that can make partition verifications. And so has to be with the devices.



Today, the well-known observer Mishaal Rahman shared a tweet on this matter. According to him, Android 14 devices should be capable of partition verification ability.

Further, these devices must shield the partitions from external edits. So that they may not get modified whenever they are accessed. On the other hand, the handsets should be capable of saving them even if the booting function takes place.

“Devices launching with Android 14+ will be required to verify that protected partitions have not been modified every time they are read from, rather than once per boot.”

Manufacturers have to make changes!

Google is preparing the next Android version with new and innovative pinches. As a result, the tech makers have to alter their devices to a huge extent to match the Android 14 compatibility.

Previously, we reported that Android 14 will force the devices to support the AV1 video coding format. Now, the upcoming Android version is asking for advanced security measures to protect the user’s data and privacy in a better way.

It seems like Android 14 will brings many high-level changes for users. This is just the beginning and we would like to see what changes will the upcoming operating system offer to its users.



[Source]

