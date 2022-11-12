Comparing C.J. Stroud to Justin Fields, a football team to face aliens, tunnel fight solutions and more: Buck – cleveland.com

Listen to Buckeye Talk, your favorite Ohio State football podcast, five days a week with Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is a giant rapid fire Buckeye Talk this Thursday, as Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means steer clear of Ohio State play-calling and answer questions related to everything else.
In order, the topics:
Thanks for listening to Buckeye Talk.
Subscribe to Buckeye Talk on podcast platforms like:
* Spotify
* Apple Podcasts
* Stitcher
* Google Podcasts
–
Get the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here’s where you can order Ohio State football gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.
If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700.
More OSU coverage
Will Ohio State football and Penn State play every year in a Big Ten with no divisions?
Why J.T. Tuimoloau is one of the most important players in the playoff race: College Football Survivor Show
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart at Northwestern?
Ohio State football’s run game is struggling, but does it actually matter?
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
If J.T. Tuimoloau’s a game-wrecker now, what can Ohio State football’s defense do next?
Ohio State football has no separation from Michigan, regardless of the playoff rankings
Where is Ohio State football in the first College Football Playoff rankings?
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your California Privacy Rights (User Agreement updated 1/1/21. Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement updated 7/1/2022).
Cookie Settings
© 2022 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.
Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.
Ad Choices
Comparing C.J. Stroud to Justin Fields, a football team to face aliens, tunnel fight solutions and more: Buck – cleveland.com
Listen to Buckeye Talk, your favorite Ohio State football podcast, five days a week with Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means.