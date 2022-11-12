Have iPhone 13 Pro but want iPhone 14 Pro? Get it for free with THIS hack – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

For all of those who own an iPhone 13 Pro, there is a crazy offer available right now. The main criteria? You have to be in the USA. But if you meet this little geographic eligibility, then you need to know about this deal. You do not need to look at all the cool upgrades the iPhone 14 Pro offers such as the Dynamic Island, the 48MP camera and the A16 Bionic chipset and feel envious. In fact, you can upgrade your device to the iPhone 14 Pro for absolutely no cost. Yes, you can get an iPhone 14 Pro 128GB for free as long as you’re okay with exchanging your older device! But there are some rules you need to follow. Read on to know about them.

Right now, Verizon is offering a $1000 discount as a trade-in bonus. The iPhone 14 Pro 128GB is priced at $999. That means if you trade-in the iPhone 13 Pro, you can actually take home the latest Pro-model without paying a penny. But there is only one thing you need to know. It should be noted that the trade-in value depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area. You’ll have to honor this contract for a period of 36 months, otherwise you will have to pay the full retail price of the smartphone.

You can also get the other variants of the iPhone 14 Pro with this offer, though you will have to pay small installments. The 256GB variant could be yours for $2.77 a month, 512GB variant for $8.33 a month and the highest 1TB variant for $13.88 a month.

Apple’s newest flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro features a new “Dynamic Island” notch which is basically a pill-shaped notch with a punch hole camera cut-out, instead of the traditional notch. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic processor paired with up to 1TB storage. iPhone 14 has a triple camera setup at the back. Apple has finally upgraded its cameras and the iPhone 14 Pro now comes with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back. The smartphone runs on Apple’s new iOS 16 firmware.

