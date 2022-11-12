Does the Google Pixel Watch work with the iPhone? – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google has finally launched the Google Pixel Watch. While Google has long developed its Wear OS operating system that’s used by many third-party smartwatches, this is the first watch the company has designed itself. However, does the Pixel Watch work with the iPhone, the single most popular smartphone family in the world? We have the answer to that question.
The short answer is “no.” Google confirmed that the Pixel Watch does not support iOS and therefore will not work with an iPhone. Instead, the Pixel Watch only works with Android-based smartphones, at least for now. Google has not indicated whether iOS support will be added in the future.
The honest truth is that if you own an iPhone and want a smartwatch, you should shop for an Apple Watch. Apple Watches provide a seamless user experience from phone to wearable, plus unmatched third-party app support. The company recently released its latest flagship and the device has a lot to offer users. In fact, there are a number of solid options from Apple’s lineup.
If your heart is set on a Wear OS device, there are a few options that do work with iPhones. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Watch 5 series are not among those options. Like the Pixel Watch, the last two generations of Galaxy Watch are not compatible with iOS.
The best Wear OS options for iPhone users are the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra or a Fossil Gen 6. Both of these wearables offer a decent smartwatch experience plus health and fitness tracking. However, neither can compete with an Apple Watch in terms of integration.
What about the Fitbit integration on Google’s Pixel Watch? If it’s the Fitbit ecosystem you’re after, all other Fitbit devices are compatible with iPhones. These devices won’t stack up against Apple as far as smartwatch features, but they do offer reliable health tracking, detailed sleep tracking, and a stellar companion app.
The Sense and Versa lineups represent what Fitbit offers on the smartwatch front, but they aren’t the company’s only options. For more information about the best Fitbit devices available, read our dedicated guide.
In this case, the short answer is “yes.” However, in our opinion, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a much better pick for Samsung phone users. The series offers specific features for Samsung users plus integration that simply can’t be found on the Pixel Watch.
The Google Pixel Watch app is used to set up and manage the smartwatch. There, users can customize watch faces, set up Google Assistant and Google Wallet, manage notifications, and more. Additionally, the watch requires the Fitbit app for tracking health and fitness stats.
Google’s smartwatch brings a lot to the table, but it’s certainly a first-generation device with room to improve. Find out more information and thoughts in our Google Pixel Watch review.
